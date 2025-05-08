Abacus Global Management, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Revenue Surges to $44.1 Million and Significant Growth in Earnings

Abacus Global Management reported Q1 2025 revenue of $44.1 million, doubling year-over-year, with significant capital inflows and profitability growth.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. announced impressive financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenue more than doubling year-over-year to $44.1 million, primarily driven by increased revenues from its Life Solutions segment and new asset management fees from acquisitions. The company reported a GAAP net income of $4.6 million, reversing a loss from the previous year, while adjusted net income surged 158% to $17.3 million. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $24.5 million, showcasing robust operating performance. Abacus also highlighted successful capital inflows of $122.8 million in its newly launched longevity funds and anticipates maintaining its growth trajectory with expectations of adjusted net income between $70 million and $78 million for the full year. CEO Jay Jackson emphasized the company's strong positioning in the market and its commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions.

Potential Positives

First quarter 2025 total revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $44.1 million, marking significant growth.

Adjusted net income grew 158% year-over-year to $17.3 million, showcasing strong improvement in profitability.

Longevity funds attracted $122.8 million in capital inflows, indicating robust investor interest and confidence in the company's offerings.

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year to $24.5 million, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and performance.

Potential Negatives

Significant increased operating expenses related to acquisitions may put pressure on future profitability.

Current liabilities have surged, indicating potential liquidity risks, with current liabilities of $130.8 million compared to $62.5 million the previous year.

The company is unable to provide a comparable FY 2025 outlook for certain financial measures due to the difficulties in forecasting, which may raise concerns among investors about future performance predictability.

FAQ

What were Abacus Global Management's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were $44.1 million, more than doubling from $21.5 million in the prior year.

How much capital did Abacus's new funds attract?

Abacus's newly launched funds attracted $122.8 million in capital inflows in just the first month.

What was the adjusted net income for Q1 2025?

The adjusted net income for Q1 2025 grew 158% year-over-year to $17.3 million.

What is Abacus Global Management's outlook for 2025?

Abacus is maintaining its 2025 outlook for adjusted net income between $70 million and $78 million.

What is the significance of adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 more than doubled to $24.5 million, reflecting strong operational performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ABL Insider Trading Activity

$ABL insiders have traded $ABL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY J JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,107,050 shares for an estimated $16,856,400 .

. MATTHEW GANOVSKY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. KEVIN SCOTT KIRBY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. SEAN MCNEALY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. ADAM SAMUEL GUSKY has made 6 purchases buying 36,367 shares for an estimated $279,611 and 0 sales.

$ABL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $ABL stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

– First Quarter 2025 Total Revenue More Than Doubled Year-over-Year to $44.1 Million –













- Longevity Funds Attracted $122.8 Million in Capital Inflows -













– GAAP Net Income of $4.6 Million –













– Adjusted Net Income Grew 158% Year-over-Year to $17.3 Million –













– Adjusted EBITDA More Than Doubled Year-over-Year to $24.5 Million –









ORLANDO, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We delivered exceptional results in the first quarter of 2025, more than doubling our revenue and adjusted earnings year-over-year while strengthening our market position,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus. “Our unique business model continues to demonstrate its resilience and appeal in today’s uncertain market environment, serving both policyholders seeking liquidity and investors pursuing uncorrelated alternative assets. Additionally, our asset management business is gaining significant momentum, as evidenced by our newly launched funds attracting $122.8 million in capital inflows in just the first month. With our robust balance sheet, expanded product offerings, and growing brand presence, we are well-positioned to achieve our growth targets for 2025 and beyond.”







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Total revenue for the first quarter more than doubled to $44.1 million, compared to $21.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher revenues from Life Solutions (formerly active management and origination), as well as a full quarter of asset management fees from the acquisitions that were completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Origination capital deployment for the first quarter of 2025 was $124.9 million, compared to $54.6 million in the prior-year period; number of policies held as of the end of the first quarter of 2025 stood at 753, compared to 322 in the prior-year period.









GAAP net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.6 million, compared to net loss of $1.3 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher revenues, partially offset by increased operating expenses related to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of 2025 grew 158% to $17.3 million, compared to $6.7 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.18, compared to $0.11 in the prior-year period.









Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of 2025 more than doubled to $24.5 million, compared to $11.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of 2025 was 55.6%, compared to 53.9% in the prior-year period.









Annualized return on invested capital (ROIC) (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of 2025 was 16.7%.









Annualized Return on equity (ROE) (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of 2025 was 16.0%.













Liquidity and Capital







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $43.8 million, balance sheet policy assets of $448.1 million and outstanding long-term debt of $238.0 million.







2025 Outlook







The company is maintaining its full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted net income of between $70 million and $78 million. The range implies growth of between 51% to 68% compared to full year 2024 Adjusted net income of $46.5 million.





For a definition of Adjusted net income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.







Webcast and Conference Call







A webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be held today beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacuslife.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacusgm.com for one year following the call.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Abacus adjusted for non-controlling interest income, amortization, change in fair value of warrants and non-cash stock-based compensation and the related tax effect of those adjustments. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net income attributable to Abacus, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.





The Company is unable to provide a comparable FY 2025 outlook for, or a reconciliation to net income because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. Its inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of items that have not yet occurred and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities, and other one-time or exceptional items.





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Abacus adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization, interest expense, income tax and other non-cash and certain non-recurring items that in our judgement significantly impact the period-over-period assessment of performance and operating results that do not directly relate to business performance within Abacus’ control. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Abacus Life, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.





Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin to Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.





Annualized return on invested capital (ROIC), a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted net income for the quarter divided by the result of Total Assets less Intangible assets, net, Goodwill and Current Liabilities multiplied by four. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROIC should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.





Annualized return on equity (ROE), a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted net income divided by total shareholder equity multiplied by four. ROE is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROE should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP. The below table presents our calculation of ROE.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).





While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.





These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







About Abacus







Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.







Contacts



:







Investor Relations







Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs







rob@abacusgm.com











(321) 290-1198





David Jackson – Director of IR/Capital Markets







david@abacusgm.com







(321) 299-0716







Abacus Global Management Public Relations









press@abacusgm.com





















ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





























March 31,





2025





(unaudited)













December 31,





2024













ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$43,761,731









$131,944,282









Accounts receivable









6,251,043









15,785,531









Accounts receivable, related party









6,196,493









7,113,369









Due from affiliates









1,666,047









1,527,062









Income taxes receivable









1,946,728









2,099,673









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,639,257









1,094,729









Total current assets









61,461,299









159,564,646









Property and equipment, net









1,182,611









1,025,066









Intangible assets, net









75,110,105









79,786,793









Goodwill









238,296,200









238,296,200









Operating right-of-use assets









4,673,433









4,722,573









Management and performance fee receivable, related party









14,037,322









13,379,301









Life settlement policies, at cost









1,096,866









1,083,977









Life settlement policies, at fair value









446,207,963









370,398,447









Available-for-sale securities, at fair value









2,743,338









2,205,904









Other investments, at cost









9,850,000









1,850,000









Other assets









1,850,148









1,851,845











TOTAL ASSETS











$856,509,285









$874,164,752











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES:

























Current portion of long-term debt, at fair value









$117,094,610









$37,430,336









Current portion of long-term debt









1,000,000









1,000,000









Accrued expenses









2,756,688









6,139,472









Operating lease liabilities









514,137









515,597









Contract liabilities, deposits on pending settlements









600,295









2,473,543









Accrued transaction costs









—









483,206









Other current liabilities









8,834,692









14,423,925









Total current liabilities









130,800,422









62,466,079









Long-term debt, net









225,065,112









224,742,029









Long-term debt, at fair value









—









105,120,100









Long-term debt, related party









12,905,174









12,525,635









Retrocession fees payable









5,361,714









5,312,214









Operating lease liabilities









4,460,924









4,580,158









Deferred tax liability









28,185,913









26,778,865









Warrant liability









14,151,000









9,345,000









TOTAL LIABILITIES









420,930,259









450,870,080









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























MEZZANINE EQUITY

























Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 5,000 issued and outstanding









5,000,000









—









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; — issued or outstanding









—









—









Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 96,853,039 and 96,731,194 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









10,246









10,133









Treasury stock - at cost; 1,048,226 and 1,048,226 shares repurchased at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(12,025,137)









(12,025,137)









Additional paid-in capital









495,949,331









494,064,113









Accumulated deficit









(53,242,325)









(57,896,606)









Noncontrolling interest









(113,089)









(857,831)









Total stockholders' equity









430,579,026









423,294,672









TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









$856,509,285









$874,164,752























ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND













COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025













2024











REVENUES:

























Asset management









$7,773,077









$217,935









Life solutions









36,298,657









21,269,249









Technology services









67,612









—









Total revenues









44,139,346









21,487,184









COST OF REVENUES (excluding depreciation and amortization stated below):

























Cost of revenue (including stock-based compensation)









7,108,407









2,720,212









Related party cost of revenue









—









685









Total cost of revenue









7,108,407









2,720,897









GROSS PROFIT









37,030,939









18,766,287









OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Sales and marketing









2,616,000









1,929,944









General and administrative (including stock-based compensation)









12,263,786









11,353,499









Change in fair value of debt









(3,362,103)









2,712,627









Unrealized gain on investments









(272,254)









(1,164,966)









Depreciation and amortization expense









4,758,546









1,682,054









Total operating expenses









16,003,975









16,513,158









OPERATING INCOME









$21,026,964









$2,253,129









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

























Change in fair value of warrant liability









(4,806,000)









946,960









Interest expense









(9,618,330)









(3,670,445)









Interest income









1,175,001









421,426









Other expense









(44,524)









(53,028)









Total other (expense)









(13,293,853)









(2,355,087)









Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes









7,733,111









(101,958)









Income tax expense









2,334,085









1,173,513









NET INCOME (LOSS)









5,399,026









(1,275,471)









LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST









759,443









73,274









NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$4,639,583









($1,348,745)









EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic









$0.05









($0.02)









Earnings (loss) per share - diluted









$0.05









($0.02)









Weighted-average stock outstanding—basic









96,193,199









63,027,246









Weighted-average stock outstanding—diluted









97,498,923









63,027,246

































NET (LOSS) INCOME









5,399,026









(1,275,471)









Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax or tax benefit:

























Change in fair value of debt (risk adjusted)









—









7,436









Comprehensive (loss) income before non-controlling interests









5,399,026









(1,268,035)









Net and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests









759,443









68,760









COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$4,639,583









($1,336,795)























ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ADJUSTED NET INCOME













































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS









$





4,639,583









$





(1,348,745)









Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









759,443









73,274









Stock based compensation









2,355,395









6,093,371









Amortization expense









4,691,720









1,667,109









Change in fair value of warrant liability









4,806,000









(946,960)









Tax impact



[1]











—









1,165,902









ADJUSTED NET INCOME









$





17,252,141









$





6,703,951











[1]



Tax impact represents the permanent difference in tax expense related to the restricted stock awards granted to certain executives due to IRC 162(m) limitations.



























































ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA













































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024











NET INCOME (LOSS)









$





5,399,026









$





(1,275,471)









Depreciation and amortization expense









4,758,546









1,682,054









Income tax expense









2,334,085









1,173,513









Interest expense









9,618,330









3,670,445









Other expense









44,524









53,028









Interest income









(1,175,001)









(421,426)









Change in fair value of warrant liability









4,806,000









(946,960)









Stock based compensation









2,355,395









6,093,371









Unrealized gain on investments









(272,254)









(1,164,966)









Change in fair value of debt









(3,362,103)









2,712,627









ADJUSTED EBITDA









$





24,506,548









$





11,576,215









Adjusted EBITDA margin









55.50%









53.90%









Net Income (Loss) margin









12.20%









-5.90%























ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)





































For the Period Ended





















For the Period Ended





























March 31, 2025





















March 31, 2024



















Total Assets









$





856,509,285













$





376,719,400













Less:

































Intangible assets, net













(75,110,105





)













(28,048,028





)









Goodwill













(238,296,200





)













(140,287,000





)









Current Liabilities













(130,800,422





)













(23,835,352





)









Total Invested Capital









$





412,302,558













$





184,549,020















































































Adjusted Net income













$









17,252,141

















$









6,703,951

















Adjusted Annualized ROIC

















16.7









%

















14.5









%





















































ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE)





































For the Period Ended





















For the Period Ended





























March 31, 2025





















March 31, 2024



















Total Shareholder Equity









$





430,579,026













$





165,340,772















































Adjusted Net income













$









17,252,141

















$









6,703,951

















Adjusted Annualized ROE

















16.0









%

















16.2









%









