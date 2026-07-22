Is Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. is one of 880 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abacus Global Management, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABX's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ABX has returned about 21.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 6.2%. This means that Abacus Global Management, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.5%.

Over the past three months, Goldman Sachs' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Abacus Global Management, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 115 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.1% so far this year, so ABX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Goldman Sachs, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +10.3% so far this year.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. and Goldman Sachs could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.