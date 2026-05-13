Is Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 833 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Abacus Global Management, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABX's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ABX has returned 9.2% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This shows that Abacus Global Management, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Equinix (EQIX) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41%.

For Equinix, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Abacus Global Management, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 107 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.2% this year, meaning that ABX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Equinix falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.7%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Abacus Global Management, Inc. and Equinix as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.