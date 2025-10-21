Abacus FCF Advisors Bets $16 Million on Hilton Even as Hotel Stock Lags Market

Key Points

Florida-based Abacus bought 62,891 shares of Hilton for an estimated $16.3 million in the third quarter.

The transaction value represented 2.2% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Hilton ranks outside the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Florida-based Abacus FCF Advisors disclosed a new position in Hilton (NYSE:HLT), acquiring 62,891 shares for an estimated $16.3 million during the third quarter, according to an SEC filing released on Monday.

What Happened

Abacus FCF Advisors initiated a new equity position in Hilton during the third quarter, purchasing 62,891 shares valued at approximately $16.3 million, based on average prices during the period. The move, disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Monday, increased the fund’s total reportable positions to 60 and brought its 13F AUM to $752.3 million.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:ABBV: $29.2 million (3.9% of AUM)

NYSE:MA: $26.2 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:APP: $26.1 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BKNG: $22 million (2.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $20.8 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of Hilton were priced at $265.79, up 12% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 3 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $265.79 Market capitalization $62.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.5 billion Net income (TTM) $1.6 billion

Company Snapshot

Hilton generates revenue primarily from hotel management, franchising, and ownership, with a portfolio of brands spanning luxury to midscale and extended-stay segments.

The company operates a fee-based business model, earning income through management and franchise agreements, as well as direct hotel ownership in select markets.

Hilton serves a global customer base of business and leisure travelers, corporations, and group event organizers across 122 countries and territories.

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with 25 brands, 9,000 properties, and more than 1.3 million rooms under management.

Foolish Take

Abacus FCF Advisors’ new $16.3 million position in Hilton seems in line with its investment thesis, which favors companies with strong free cash flow and shareholder return programs. The move follows similar third-quarter activity that saw new positions in consumer and industrial names alongside exits from higher-growth holdings like DoorDash.



Hilton’s last quarterly report underscored that cash generation story. The company posted a record 510,600 rooms in its development pipeline, up 4% year over year, while returning capital aggressively through $529 million in share repurchases and a stable dividend. Revenue per available room—a key metric for hotel performance—dipped slightly, down 0.5%, but management said they expect the full-year metric to grow up to 2% on a comparable and currency-neutral basis relative to 2024.



Hilton reports next on November 5, with analysts expecting $2.05 per share in earnings on roughly $3 billion in revenue. For long-term investors, Abacus’s move seems to reflect a vote of confidence in Hilton and its proven ability to compound shareholder value through steady expansion and disciplined capital returns.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total market value of U.S. equity securities reported by an institutional investment manager in SEC Form 13F filings.

Reportable position: An investment holding that must be disclosed in regulatory filings due to its size or type.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific calendar quarter, used for valuation or reporting.

Fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM: The portion of a fund’s total assets under management invested in U.S. stocks that must be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Top holdings: The largest investment positions in a fund’s portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Fee-based business model: A revenue approach where a company earns income primarily through service fees, not direct product sales.

Franchise agreements: Legal contracts allowing third parties to operate businesses using a company’s brand and systems for a fee.

Management agreements: Contracts where a company operates a property or business on behalf of the owner in exchange for a fee.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Apple, Booking Holdings, and Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.