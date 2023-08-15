ABA weighs new free speech rule for law schools

By Karen Sloan

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The American Bar Association may soon require law schools to adopt free speech policies, a change that follows several high-profile campus incidents in which students disrupted controversial speakers.

The ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, which oversees law school accreditation, on Friday will consider a new rule mandating “written policies that encourage and support the free expression of ideas.”

Schools would develop their own free speech policies under the ABA proposal, but those policies must protect the rights of faculty and staff and students to communicate controversial or unpopular ideas and safeguard robust debate, demonstrations, or protests. They must also forbid disruptive activities that hinder free expression or substantially interfere with law school functions or activities.

“Becoming an effective advocate or counselor requires learning how to conduct candid and civil discourse in respectful disagreement with others while advancing reasoned and evidence-based arguments,” the proposed new rule reads. “Concerns about civility and mutual respect, however, do not justify barring discussion of ideas because they are controversial or even offensive or disagreeable to some.”

The ABA's law school standards have long covered academic freedom for faculty, but if adopted, the proposal represents the first time they will address free speech for the entire law school community, said William Adams, the ABA’s managing director of accreditation and legal education.

A number of prominent U.S. law schools have come under criticism for their handling of student protests against conservative guest speakers. Stanford officials apologized to 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan after students disrupted his remarks to the campus Federalist Society chapter in March. The law school also mandated free speech training for students.

Yale Law School said it bolstered its commitment to free speech after a group of students disrupted a campus discussion with an invited conservative speaker in March of 2022. That incident prompted two federal judges to later say they would from Yale.

The proposed new free speech rule would allow law schools to restrict “expression that violates the law,” defamatory speech, genuine threats or harassment, or speech that unjustifiably invades privacy or confidentiality. It would also enable them to “reasonably” regulate the time and manner of expression.

The council is slated to vote Friday on whether or not to send the proposed rule out for public notice and comment.

“I think we’ll get a lot of comments,” Adams said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes through more revisions.”

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

((Karen.Sloan@thomsonreuters.com;))

