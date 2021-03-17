ABA Survey: Banking Customers Highly Satisfied With Banks’ Covid-19 Response

As the Covid-19 pandemic began to unfold one year ago, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman Jelena McWilliams stated, “I want to underscore that our banks are safe. Your FDIC-insured deposits are safe…The FDIC is working closely with the other financial regulators to provide necessary flexibility to both banks and their customers in these challenging times.”

At that time, no one knew how flexible Americans would be asked to be—or how long they would have to rely upon banks and credit unions whose usual means of doing business were interrupted. Much has been written about the acceleration of digital banking, which, along with working from home, is now a proven option, rather than an aspirational goal.

Widespread Customer Satisfaction

New data from the American Bankers Association (ABA) confirms that the large majority of U.S. banking consumers are quite satisfied with how their banking relationships have been sustained during the Covid-19 crisis: Nearly nine in 10 of those surveyed were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with how their primary bank responded to the coronavirus pandemic and 96% rated the quality of customer service they’ve received as “excellent,” “very good” or “good.”

Conducted in early March on the ABA’s behalf by Morning Consult, the survey included a national sample of 2,200 adults who participated in online interviews.

“During a year of economic hardship for consumers and businesses, banks across the country have stepped up to support those affected by this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO.

Mixed Awareness of Banking Assistance

The response was less unanimous when respondents were asked about whether their bank—at any point during the pandemic—had made them aware of available assistance programs, such as penalty and fee waivers, loan modifications or forbearance options: 34% said yes, 37% said no and a full 30% either did not know or were not sure.

Beginning in mid March 2020, when the first temporary branch closings went into effect, most banks and credit unions responded quickly to consumers, until nearly every financial institution had its own coronavirus-specific help page on its website.

On the national level, the FDIC made weekly and sometimes daily updates to its detailed online FAQ documents to assist both the financial institutions and banking customers. Similarly, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) was quick to disseminate information to credit unions and their members, addressing credit union operations and status, share insurance coverage, availability of cash and effects on loans.

When survey respondents were asked if they used any of the available bank assistance programs offered, one third said yes and two thirds said no.

Of those respondents who were aware of their bank’s offers of assistance, nearly three quarters said they had a much more or somewhat more favorable opinion of their bank as a result, while 27% said it had no impact either way. Only 1% reported having a somewhat less favorable opinion of their bank.

Government Assistance: Received

Just under 40% of the survey respondents were employed by a small business, defined as having 350 employees or less.

And just under 40% reported that their business received a Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. A quarter of respondents said the small business they owned or worked for did not apply. (Another 30% were unsure.)

However, nearly all of those who received the PPP loans asserted that the receipt of these funds made a difference to their small business: 59% said the PPP funding made a major difference, while 33% said it made a minor one.

When asked, “In your opinion, did the PPP loan your business received help to preserve jobs at that business, or not?” nearly 90% of those whose businesses received a PPP loan said yes, it did: more than half said it “definitely” did and 35% said it “probably” did.

Individuals also were asked if they received an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) from the U.S. government,” of which 68% said yes. Nearly three quarters of those who received an EIP reported receiving the payment via direct deposit; 8% received a prepaid card and 20% received a paper check by mail.

More than half of the respondents who received an EIP rated their bank’s performance in helping them access the payment as “excellent.” Another 45% responded “very good” or “good.”

Looking to the Future

When asked, “Looking forward, how important, if at all, do you think banks are to the nation’s economic recovery?” nearly half of respondents said banks would be very important—and another 38% said banks would be somewhat important—to the ongoing recovery. It may be interesting to note that 10% did not know or expressed no opinion.

Overall, only 4% of consumers were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their bank’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Twenty-two percent were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied. Nearly three quarters were satisfied or very satisfied with their bank’s response.

As the ABA’s Nichols noted, “These survey results reflect the countless hours employees at banks of all sizes have spent providing critical assistance to individual and business customers over the last year. Americans clearly appreciate the support our industry has provided during this challenging time.”

