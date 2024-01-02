ABA eyes more job protection for some law school faculty to undercut 'caste system'

By Karen Sloan

Jan 2 (Reuters) - An American Bar Association proposal to strengthen job protections for untenured law faculty has garnered widespread support, with proponents saying it will help eliminate longstanding hierarchies between different types of professors.

The change under consideration by the ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admission to the Bar would require law schools to hire full-time legal writing instructors and other untenured full-time faculty on five-year “presumptively renewable long-term contracts.”

That change would bring legal writing, bar preparation and other typically untenured faculty roles under the same hiring rules and protections as clinical legal professors, though they would still have less job security than tenured and tenure-track professors, who can only be fired for “adequate cause” or extreme “financial exigency.” The ABA developed the proposal at the urging of the Association of Legal Writing Directors and the Legal Writing Institute.

Supporters of the ABA proposal say it will level the playing field for legal writing faculty, who have long been made to feel like second-class citizens on campus with lower pay and fewer job protections.

“Eliminating a caste system of hierarchy reflects an appreciation for the valuable roles all faculty play within law schools,” wrote Kathleen Elliott Vinson, the legal writing director at Suffolk University Law School.

Faculty tiers have long been a source of controversy in the legal academy, where tenured and tenure-track professors — typically those who teach doctrinal courses such as Torts and Contracts — have traditionally enjoyed the most job protections, academic freedoms, and governance responsibilities under the ABA’s law school accreditation standards.

Clinical professors occupy the middle ground, with a baseline of five-year renewable contracts.

Legal writing, bar prep and other skills instructors are on the bottom rung, with schools currently required only to provide them with security of position necessary to “attract and retain” qualified teachers. Some law schools offer tenure to clinical faculty and legal writing faculty, but it’s not the norm.

In addition to eliminating any difference between job protections for clinical and legal writing faculty, the proposal requires law schools to give all untenured full-time faculty “reasonably similar participation” in governance matters such as voting and committees.

The ABA has received more than 30 public comments in support of the change, most from legal writing and clinical professors, with no opposition thus far. However, several supporters of the change warned that schools might view the proposal as reducing their flexibility in staffing. The public comment period ends Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

