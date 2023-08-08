ABA calls for mental health study of judiciary amid rising threats

By Nate Raymond

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The American Bar Association on Tuesday urged U.S. judicial leaders to study the effects of violent or traumatic incidents on judges, their staff and their families and to recommend steps to improve their safety amid a rise in threats.

The ABA's House of Delegates, the bar association's policymaking body, during its annual meeting in Denver backed a resolution calling attention to the mental health impacts of high caseloads, threats and violence on judicial staff and their families.

The resolution also urges court leaders nationally to develop training and other processes to provide judges, their staff and their families with professional, confidential treatment in conjunction with court security teams.

The resolution was passed following a number of threats and other incidents targeting judges, including the arrest last year of an armed man outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home who was later charged with attempting to assassinate him.

A report released with the proposed resolution cited the 2020 murder of the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, who was fatally shot by a disgruntled litigant at her New Jersey home.

That incident along with a reported rise in threats to judges helped propel Congress last year to pass the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act to safeguard judges' personal information online.

The ABA pushed for the passage of that bill and has supported pursuing similar legislation at the state level. But the resolution's report cited concerns that these steps do not adequately address "the entirety of the threat or the victims."

The report was submitted by the chair of the National Conference of State Trial Judges, Delaware Superior Court Judge Vivian Medinilla.

It said more attention should be devoted not just to judges' mental health but also to the "forgotten" universe of individuals who are affected by traumatic events, including the judges' staff and their families.

Such trauma can come not just from violent threats but from experiences in court proceedings themselves. Judicial staff are present for complex sentencings, divorces, abuse cases and matters involving sexual crimes, the report said.

"As part of any process developed by courts and administrators, training should be offered or developed on the topics discussed here, including vicarious or secondary trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, and general mental or emotional health and wellness," the report said.

