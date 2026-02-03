AB Volvo (VOLVF) Price Target Increased by 11.08% to 36.83

The average one-year price target for AB Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVF) has been revised to $36.83 / share. This is an increase of 11.08% from the prior estimate of $33.16 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.44 to a high of $44.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.66% from the latest reported closing price of $26.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB Volvo. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 22.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOLVF is 0.36%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.69% to 189,607K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 24,563K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,483K shares , representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 14.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,983K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,686K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 0.50% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 15,365K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,246K shares , representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 26.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,693K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,371K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 13.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,378K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,153K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

