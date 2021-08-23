AB Volvo buys Chinese vehicles business for about SEK 1.1 bln

STOCKHOLM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo said on Monday it had struck a deal to by Chinese JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd, for about 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($125.7 million).

The acquired business, which includes a manufacturing site in Taiyuan, China, and Volvo said in a statement it aimed to start production of its new heavy-duty Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks there at the end of next year.

($1 = 8.7506 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

