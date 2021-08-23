AB Volvo buys Chinese vehicles business for about SEK 1.1 bln

Contributor
Niklas Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Swedish truck maker AB Volvo said on Monday it had struck a deal to by Chinese JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd, for about 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($125.7 million).

STOCKHOLM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo said on Monday it had struck a deal to by Chinese JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd, for about 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($125.7 million).

The acquired business, which includes a manufacturing site in Taiyuan, China, and Volvo said in a statement it aimed to start production of its new heavy-duty Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks there at the end of next year.

($1 = 8.7506 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More