AB SKF (SKFRY) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 21.21

The average one-year price target for AB SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) has been revised to 21.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 19.95 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.84 to a high of 28.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.49% from the latest reported closing price of 21.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB SKF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKFRY is 0.24%, an increase of 22.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.46% to 242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beddow Capital Management holds 201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKFRY by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Motco holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 69.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKFRY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 24.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKFRY by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

