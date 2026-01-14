AB SKF (BIT:1SKFB) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 25.73

The average one-year price target for AB SKF (BIT:1SKFB) has been revised to €25.73 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of €23.34 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €21.01 to a high of €30.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.92% from the latest reported closing price of €23.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB SKF. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SKFB is 0.14%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 47,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,889K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,085K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SKFB by 2.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,839K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SKFB by 12.14% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,009K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SKFB by 14.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,005K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SKFB by 1.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,246K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SKFB by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.