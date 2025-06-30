Markets

AB Science Reaches Agreement In Principle With Financial Creditors

June 30, 2025 — 02:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AB Science (ABSCF.PK) said an agreement in principle has been reached with its financial creditors to postpone by 24 months the repayment of its bank debt. The implementation of this agreement is conditional on the postponement by at least 12 months of the repayment of a loan taken out with the EIB.

AB Science noted that the loan with the EIB is granted in two tranches of 6 million euros each, with the first tranche maturing on January 1, 2028 and the second on December 31, 2028. The company is pursuing discussions with the EIB to obtain postponement.

