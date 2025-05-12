Markets

AB Science Posts Narrower Loss In FY24

May 12, 2025 — 03:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AB Science SA (ABSCF.PK) posted a fiscal 2024 net loss of 7.8 millon euros compared to a loss of 12.0 million euros, prior year. Basic loss per share was 0.15 euros compared to a loss of 0.24 euros. Operating result was a loss of 6.1 million euros, compared to a loss of 13.4 million euros, previous year.

Fiscal 2024 net turnover increased to 1.07 million euros from 970 thousand euros, previous year.

