AB Industrivärden (OM:INDU A) Price Target Increased by 17.68% to 459.34

The average one-year price target for AB Industrivärden (OM:INDU A) has been revised to 459,34 kr / share. This is an increase of 17.68% from the prior estimate of 390,32 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 329,26 kr to a high of 572,25 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.26% from the latest reported closing price of 490,00 kr / share.

AB Industrivärden Maintains 1.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.79%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB Industrivärden. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 28.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDU A is 0.03%, an increase of 20.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.03% to 7,209K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,387K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDU A by 1.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,310K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 836K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDU A by 0.60% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 404K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDU A by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDU A by 6.61% over the last quarter.

