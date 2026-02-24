AB Industrivärden (OM:INDU C) Price Target Increased by 17.58% to 459.15

The average one-year price target for AB Industrivärden (OM:INDU C) has been revised to 459,15 kr / share. This is an increase of 17.58% from the prior estimate of 390,49 kr dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 329,13 kr to a high of 572,02 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.26% from the latest reported closing price of 489,80 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB Industrivärden. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDU C is 0.01%, an increase of 21.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.06% to 24K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDU C by 14.60% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.