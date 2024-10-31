News & Insights

Stocks

AB InBev’s Strong Q3 Results and Share Buyback

October 31, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) has released an update.

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a robust third quarter of 2024, with a 7.1% increase in EBITDA and a 14% rise in underlying EPS, driven by strategic execution and digital platform growth. Revenue increased by 2.1%, supported by strong performance from megabrands like Corona, and 72% of sales were conducted through B2B digital channels. Additionally, the company announced a $2 billion share buyback program, reflecting confidence in its financial strategy.

For further insights into BUD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.