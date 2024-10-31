AB InBev’s Strong Q3 Results and Share Buyback

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) has released an update.

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a robust third quarter of 2024, with a 7.1% increase in EBITDA and a 14% rise in underlying EPS, driven by strategic execution and digital platform growth. Revenue increased by 2.1%, supported by strong performance from megabrands like Corona, and 72% of sales were conducted through B2B digital channels. Additionally, the company announced a $2 billion share buyback program, reflecting confidence in its financial strategy.

For further insights into BUD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.