AB InBev's Premiumization and Digital Transformation Drive Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, is sustaining strong revenue momentum, backed by steady consumer demand across its diversified brand portfolio and effective pricing strategies. The company is benefiting from premiumization, disciplined revenue management and sustained investments in brand building and operational efficiency. Leveraging its extensive global footprint and solid execution of core initiatives, BUD is achieving solid growth across major key markets, further strengthening its leadership position in the global beverage industry.



A key pillar of AB InBev’s growth strategy is the continued expansion of its premium and super-premium beer offerings. The company’s global and above-core brands, including Corona and Stella Artois, are performing well across several international markets. With a growing emphasis on higher-margin products and innovative offerings like zero-sugar beer variants, AB InBev is capturing evolving consumer preferences and delivering sturdy growth across key regions.



AB InBev is accelerating growth through its Beyond Beer portfolio and digital transformation. The company is expanding into new categories such as ready-to-drink beverages, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic beers. BUD is also scaling its digital platforms to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. Its B2B and direct-to-consumer ecosystems are becoming increasingly important growth engines, helping AB InBev better connect with retailers and consumers in a more efficient and tech-enabled manner.



AB InBev has been keen on making investments in its portfolio over the years and rapidly growing its digital platform, including BEES and Zé Delivery. Its digital transformation initiatives have been on track, with B2B digital platforms contributing about 72% to its revenues in first-quarter 2026.



Combined revenues of the company’s megabrands increased 8.2% in the quarter, led by Corona, while Stella Artois and Michelob Ultra also contributed outside their home markets. The company’s premiumization strategy is a key growth opportunity. It has been investing to develop a diverse portfolio of global, international and crafts and specialty premium brands in its markets. All such endeavors are likely to bolster sales and profits.

BUD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AB InBev’s shares have gained 25.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 11% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, BUD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7X compared with the industry’s average of 15.13X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 15.8% and 11.9%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days.



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AB InBev currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' Warehouse current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.3% from the prior-year level. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales is expected to rise 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.5% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago number.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.