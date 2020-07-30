World Markets

AB InBev suffers sharp beer sales slide, takes charge for Africa

Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR suffered a sharp slide in earnings and took a $2.5 billion impairment reflecting risks in Africa, but said business had improved during the second quarter, with beer sales actually rising in June.

The Belgium-based company said overall beer volumes had fallen by 17% and core profit by 34% to $3.41 billion on a like-for-like basis, better than the declines of respectively 23 and 36% in a company-compiled poll.

