AB InBev sees improved 2021 after end-2020 earnings beat

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest brewer, reported a higher-than-expected core profit in the final quarter of 2020 on Thursday and said it expected earnings to be "meaningfully" better this year.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona lagers said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation slipped 2.4% to $5.07 billion in the fourth quarter, above the average forecast in a company-compiled poll of $4.80 billion.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.