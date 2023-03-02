US Markets

AB InBev reports Q4 profit growth just above expectations

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

March 02, 2023 — 01:12 am EST

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest brewer, expanded its profits by slightly more than expected in the fourth-quarter and forecast 2023 growth of between 4% and 8%.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said on Thursday that its core profit - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - rose 7.6% on a like-for-like basis to $4.95 billion, above the 7.1% gain expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.