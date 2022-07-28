AB InBev reports higher than expected Q2 earnings

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, on Thursday reported higher than expected second-quarter earnings as consumers drank more and paid higher prices for its beers.

The brewer of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 7.2% on a like-for-like basis. That compared with a 5.6% gain expected on average in a company-compiled poll.

