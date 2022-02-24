AB InBev Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported that its fourth quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the company declined to $1.96 billion from $2.27 billion last year. On a per share basis, earnings per share were $0.98 compared to $1.13 in the prior year.

Underlying profit was $1.48 billion compared to $1.62 billion in the previous year. Underlying earnings per share was $0.74, a decrease from $0.81 in the prior year.

Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of the company decreased to $1.80 billion from $2.15 billion in the previous year. Normalized earnings per share were $0.90, a decrease from $1.08 last year.

The prior year results were positively impacted by $325 million after tax and non-controlling interest related to tax credits in Brazil.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, total volumes grew by 3.6%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 3.8%.

Revenue for the fourth quarter grew to $14.20 billion from $12.77 billion in the previous year. On an organic basis, quarterly revenue increased by 12.1% with revenue per hl growth of 8.1%.

The AB InBev Board proposed a full year 2021 dividend of 0.50 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 27 April 2022.

For 2022, the company expects EBITDA to grow in-line with medium term outlook of between 4%-8% and revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.

