AB InBev Q3 Normalized Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported that its third quarter profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders declined $1.04 billion from $2.93 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.52 compared to $1.51. Normalized profit attributable to equity holders was $1.58 billion compared to $2.41 billion. Normalized earnings per share was $0.79 compared to $1.22. Underlying earnings per share declined to $0.80 from $0.94.

Third quarter revenue was $12.82 billion compared to $13.17 billion, a year ago. Organic growth was 4.0%, positively impacted by a healthy volume performance and revenue per hl growth of 2.3%. Total volumes grew by 1.9%, with own beer volumes up by 2.6% and non-beer volumes down by 2.5%.

The Board determined that it would be prudent and in the best interest of the company to forgo the interim 2020 dividend payment. The Board's proposal with respect to a full year 2020 dividend will be announced on 25 February 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.