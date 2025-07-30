AB InBev Q2 Earnings Around the Corner: Will It Surpass Estimates?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, is slated to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, before the opening bell. The leading alcohol beverage company is likely to register year-over-year earnings growth when it reports quarterly numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB InBev’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $15.3 billion, indicating a 0.01% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. For second-quarter earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating a 4.4% increase from the prior-year figure. The consensus estimate for earnings has moved down 2.1% in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price and EPS Surprise

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV price-eps-surprise | Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Quote

Factors Likely to Impact BUD’s Q2 Results

AB InBev’s results are expected to reflect the impacts of its robust strategic measures, including pricing actions, continued premiumization and other revenue-management initiatives. The company is also likely to have benefited from strong consumer demand for its brand portfolio. BUD’s relentless execution, investment in brands and accelerated digital transformation have been driving its top-line momentum for a while. These factors are expected to have bolstered the sales performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



AB InBev’s premiumization efforts bode well. The company has been focused on premium beer offerings, aligning with consumer preferences in the alcohol industry. It continues to build a diverse portfolio of global, international, craft and specialty premium brands, with its global brands leading the premiumization trend. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. Such efforts are expected to have aided the company’s performance in second-quarter 2025.



However, the company is expected to have witnessed elevated costs from commodity cost inflation and higher supply-chain costs, and investments to support long-term growth. In addition, a tough macroeconomic environment, including a soft consumer backdrop in China and Argentina, is concerning. Currency and interest rate fluctuations are likely to have been other deterrents. Such limitations are likely to have weighed on BUD’s quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers for BUD Stock

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for AB InBev this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AB InBev has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

BUD’s Valuation Picture & Stock Performance

The stock has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46X compared with the five-year high of 23.71X and the Beverages - Alcohol industry’s average of 15.05X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The recent market movements show that BUD shares have rallied 33.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's 1.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other companies, which, according to our model, also have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



Kimberly-Clark KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2. KMB is anticipated to register declines in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, indicating a decline of 3.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.67 per share. This implies a decline of 14.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. KMB delivered an earnings beat of 6.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Vital Farms VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 28 cents, suggesting a 22.2% fall from the year-ago period’s reported number. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $168.9 million, which indicates growth of 14.6% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average.



Church & Dwight Co. CHD has an Earnings ESP of +0.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. CHD is likely to register top and bottom-line declines when it releases second-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, which implies a dip of 2% from the figure in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s bottom line has been unchanged at 85 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate indicates an 8.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. CHD delivered an earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.