News & Insights

Markets

AB InBev Q1 Profit Surges On Absence Of Prior Year Impairment Charge

May 04, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Anheuser-Busch InBev or AB InBev (AHBIF.PK), a Belgian drink and brewing company, reported that its first quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the company surged to $1.64 billion or $0.81 per share from $95 million or $0.05 per share in the prior year.

The prior year result included the non-cash impairment of $1.14 billion the company recorded on its investment in AB InBev Efes.

Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev was $1.31 billion up from $1.20 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share was $0.65, an increase from $0.60 in the prior year.

Revenue for the first quarter grew to $14.21 billion from $13.24 billion in the prior year.

Total volumes grew by 0.9%, with own beer volumes up by 0.4% and non-beer volumes up by 3.6%.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company projects EBITDA to grow in line with medium-term outlook of between 4%-8% and revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.