AB InBev pushes up 2022 outlook after solid third quarter

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher than expected third quarter earnings on Thursday and raised its 2022 outlook to the top end of its previous range.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said core profit - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - rose 6.5% on a like-for-like basis to $5.31 billion, above the 5.2% gain expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

The Belgium-based brewer said it now expected core profit to rise by between 6% and 8%. It had previously given a 4% to 8% range.

