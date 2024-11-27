AB InBev price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 72 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Celine Pannuti raised the firm’s price target on AB InBev (BUD) to EUR 75 from EUR 72 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
