AB InBev to Post Q3 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, is slated to release third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31. The leading alcohol beverage company is likely to register year-over-year revenue and earnings growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB InBev’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $15.6 billion, suggesting 0.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. For third-quarter earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating 7% growth from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate has moved up 3.4% in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. It has a positive earnings surprise of 5.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BUD



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AB InBev this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AB InBev has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.27%.

Trends to Drive BUD’s Q3 Results



AB InBev is anticipated to have benefited from its premiumization efforts and positive industry trends in the third quarter. The company has been focused on premium beer offerings, aligning with consumer preferences in the alcohol industry. It continues to build a diverse portfolio of global, international, craft and specialty premium brands, with its global brands leading the premiumization trend. This momentum in premium and global brands is expected to have contributed to top-line growth in the third quarter.



Demand for AB InBev's brand portfolio, along with pricing strategies, ongoing premiumization and revenue management, has supported revenue growth in the past quarters. Strong execution, brand investment, and digital transformation have been bolstering market share growth in most key markets. Additionally, resilience in the global beer category is expected to have positively impacted BUD’s performance in the third quarter.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management predicted the positive business trends to continue throughout 2024. We estimate a 1.5% revenue increase for the third quarter of 2024, with 2.4% year-over-year growth in revenue per hectoliter and a volume decline of 0.9%.



The rapid expansion of its digital platform and leveraging technology, such as B2B sales and other e-commerce platforms, have been the key drivers for BUD. The company has been witnessing accelerations in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing trends, aiding growth for the past few months. These are expected to have contributed significantly to the top and bottom lines in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, AB InBev’s third-quarter results are anticipated to reflect the impacts of elevated commodity cost inflation and increased supply-chain expenses in certain markets, leading to higher costs of goods sold.



The company has also been facing rising SG&A expenses due to increased business investments and higher operating costs. Together, these elevated COGS and SG&A expenses are expected to have pressured AB InBev’s EBITDA margin in the reported quarter.

BUD’s Valuation Picture & Stock Performance



From a valuation perspective, AB InBev offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35X, which is below the five-year high of 25.58X and the Beverages - Alcohol industry’s average of 17.61X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that BUD shares have risen 19.1% in the past three months against the industry's 0.9% decline.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



