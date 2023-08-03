News & Insights

AB InBev maintains 2023 profit forecast after Q2 beat

August 03, 2023 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday and repeated its forecast for profit growth this year.

The Belgium-based company, which makes around a quarter of all beer drunk globally, said its core profit (EBITDA) rose by 5.0% on a like-for-like basis to $4.91 billion, against expectations of a 0.4% increase in a company-compiled poll.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona maintained its 2023 forecast that EBITDA would grow in line with its medium-term outlook of between 4% and 8%, with revenue growing ahead of EBITDA.

