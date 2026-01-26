AB InBev Leverages Premiumization and Digital Expansion to Fuel Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, is sustaining strong revenue momentum, backed by steady consumer demand across its diversified brand portfolio and effective pricing strategies. The company is benefiting from premiumization, disciplined revenue management and sustained investments in brand building and operational efficiency. Leveraging its extensive global footprint and solid execution of core initiatives, BUD is achieving solid growth across major key markets, further strengthening its leadership position in the global beverage industry.



A key pillar of AB InBev’s growth strategy is the continued expansion of its premium and super-premium beer offerings. The company’s global and above-core brands, including Corona, are performing well across several international markets. With a growing emphasis on higher-margin products and innovative offerings like zero-sugar beer variants, AB InBev is capturing evolving consumer preferences and delivering sturdy growth across key regions.



AB InBev is accelerating growth through its Beyond Beer portfolio and digital transformation. The company is expanding into new categories such as ready-to-drink beverages, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic beers. BUD is also scaling its digital platforms to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. Its B2B and direct-to-consumer ecosystems are becoming increasingly important growth engines, helping AB InBev better connect with retailers and consumers in a more efficient and tech-enabled manner.

What’s More For BUD?

AB InBev has been keen on making investments in its portfolio over the years and rapidly growing its digital platform, including BEES and Zé Delivery. Its digital transformation initiatives have been on track, with B2B digital platforms contributing about 70% to its revenues in third-quarter 2025. Its omnichannel, direct-to-consumer ecosystem of digital and physical products generated $325 million in revenues in the same quarter.



The company’s premiumization strategy is a key growth opportunity. It has been investing to develop a diverse portfolio of global, international and crafts and specialty premium brands in its markets. In third-quarter 2025, within its megabrands, Corona led the performance with a 6.3% revenue increase outside of its home market, including double-digit growth in 33 markets.



AB InBev, which shares space with The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM, Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ and Brown-Forman Corporation BF.B, is poised well for growth, based on the aforementioned endeavors.

