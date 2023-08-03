News & Insights

US Markets
STZ

AB InBev keeps forecast as China offsets US Bud Light impact

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 03, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and held its 2023 forecast on Thursday as a post-COVID-19 recovery in China and strength elsewhere offset the impact of a backlash against Bud Light in the United States.

The world's largest brewer, which makes around a quarter of all beer drunk globally, said volumes fell 1.4% despite growth in most markets. Average prices were up 9.0% year-on-year due to price hikes and as consumers shifted to more expensive drinks.

In China, AB InBev sold 11% more beer by volume and over 20% more higher-priced "premium" beers, pushing revenue and profit there above pre-pandemic levels.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said revenue and profits were also higher in major markets Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Europe as a whole.

The opposite was the case in the United States, normally the company's biggest market, where Bud Light lost its top spot to Constellation Brands' STZ.N Modelo Especial following a conservative backlash over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light U.S. sales through retail stores have fallen by at least 25%, but the company said they had now stabilised, with a survey showing about 80% of consumers favourable or neutral towards the brand.

AB InBev said its core profit (EBITDA) for the April-June period rose 5.0% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis to $4.91 billion, against expectations of a 0.4% increase in a company-compiled poll.

The Belgium-based company maintained its 2023 forecast that EBITDA would grow in line with its medium-term outlook of between 4% and 8%, with revenue growing ahead of EBITDA.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.