AB InBev invests $10M in Jacksonville brewery

Anheuser-Busch announced a new $10M investment in its Jacksonville brewery. Over the last 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2B in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home.Key Highlights of the Investment: Facility upgrades to maintain industry-leading quality standards and maximize efficiency Updates to the critical manufacturing equipment that make beer production possible Upgrades to critical plant infrastructure at the brewery The Jacksonville brewery, a cornerstone of Anheuser-Busch’s U.S. operations since 1969, has played a crucial role in the $490M capital investments the brewer has made in Florida to date. Anheuser-Busch operates more than 120 facilities across the country and, with its distributor partners, employs 65,000 hardworking Americans. As the nation’s leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch has the unique ability to create U.S. jobs and drive economic prosperity at this scale.

