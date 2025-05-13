AB InBev to Invest $300M to Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, alias AB InBev, has been keen on making investments to drive overall growth. The company has been investing in developing a diverse portfolio of global, international, and crafts and specialty premium brands in its markets.



Lately, AB InBev’s American subsidiary intends to invest $300 million in its manufacturing operations in the United States in 2025. This funding will strengthen the company’s training centres and recruitment efforts to upgrade the workforce, alongside boosting local production.



This investment follows the company’s nearly $2-billion investment in its U.S. facilities in almost half a decade. It is quite focused on boosting the economy and reinforcing the local communities through sustaining jobs. Last year, BUD had unveiled a $14-million investment in its Houston brewery, which is a cornerstone of its U.S. operations.



Hence, the company’s investments look forward to strengthen and make advancements to its U.S. manufacturing facilities’ internal systems to boost brewery efficiency, and drive workforce and economic prosperity.

More on AB InBev

Recently, AB InBev reported first-quarter 2025 results. The company painted a mixed picture with robust earnings performance and soft sales results. Bottom-line growth reflected positive business momentum, owing to the strength of its diversified footprint and consumer demand for its megabrands. Megabrands revenues increased 4.4%, led by strong performance in the Corona brand.



AB InBev has been keen on making investments in its portfolio over the years and rapidly growing its digital platform, including BEES and Zé Delivery. Its digital transformation initiatives have been on track, with B2B digital platforms contributing about 72% to its revenues in first-quarter 2025. Its omnichannel, direct-to-consumer ecosystem of digital and physical products generated $275 million in revenues in first-quarter 2025.



BUD has been focused on expanding its Beyond Beer portfolio, which has also been aiding the top line. Notably, the Beyond Beer portfolio recorded a 16.6% revenue rise, driven by double-digit growth in key brands such as Cutwater and Nütrl in the United States, and Beats in Brazil.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past three months, BUD’s shares have gained 25.5% compared with the industry’s 18.9% growth. This current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s pricing actions, ongoing premiumization and other initiatives have been yielding.

