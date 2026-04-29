AB InBev Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, is slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5, before the opening bell. The leading alcohol beverage company is likely to register year-over-year growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports quarterly numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB InBev’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $14.7 billion, indicating 7.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. For first-quarter earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 90 cents per share, suggesting 11.1% growth from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.9%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Quote

Factors Likely to Impact BUD’s Q1 Results

AB InBev’s results are expected to reflect the benefits of its disciplined revenue management, ongoing premiumization and strong brand momentum. The company’s focus on driving revenue per hectoliter through pricing and favorable mix, supported by its portfolio of mega brands, is likely to have aided top-line growth in the first quarter of 2026. Continued investments in marketing and brand-building, alongside major global events, are expected to have strengthened consumer engagement and supported sales trends during the quarter.



BUD’s premium and super-premium portfolio is anticipated to remain a key growth driver. Brands such as Corona and Michelob Ultra, along with expansion in higher-margin segments, are likely to have contributed to an improved price mix. Additionally, the continued shift toward premium offerings and innovation-led products is expected to have supported revenue growth, even if overall volume trends remained mixed in certain regions. Such efforts are expected to have aided the company’s performance in first-quarter 2026.



AB InBev’s growing exposure to Beyond Beer and non-alcoholic beverages is also likely to have supported its performance in the first quarter. These segments have been witnessing strong momentum, driven by changing consumer preferences and innovation. Management’s focus on expanding these categories, which are growing faster than traditional beer, is expected to have contributed to incremental revenues and enhanced long-term growth prospects.



On the cost front, productivity initiatives and an efficient operating model are expected to have aided margin performance. The company’s ongoing cost-saving measures and operational efficiencies are likely to have partially offset headwinds from foreign exchange volatility and input cost pressures. However, higher sales and marketing investments, particularly tied to global events and brand activations, may have limited margin expansion to some extent in the quarter.



However, lingering macroeconomic pressures and regional challenges may act as headwinds in the first quarter. Volume softness in select markets, particularly China, where revenues declined due to inventory adjustments and channel realignment, remains a concern. Additionally, currency fluctuations and evolving consumer demand patterns could weigh on near-term results, especially in markets where economic conditions remain uncertain.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for BUD Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AB InBev this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



AB InBev presently has an Earnings ESP of -0.28% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BUD’s Valuation Picture & Stock Performance

The stock has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 17.03X compared with the five-year high of 23.71X and the Beverages - Alcohol industry’s average of 15.03X.

BUD Stock's Valuation



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The recent market movements show that BUD shares have risen 24% in the past six months compared with the industry's 12.5% gain.

BUD Stock's Price Performance



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Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Altria Group, Inc. MO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Altria’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.24, implying a 0.8% increase from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for Altria’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.56 billion, which indicates an increase of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter. MO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $2.05, which implies a 1.9% decrease year over year.



The consensus estimate for Hershey’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $3.02 billion, which calls for 7.9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 17.2%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 29 cents, which implies a 61.1% increase year over year.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $755.2 million, which indicates a surge of 129.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 45.3%, on average.

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Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.