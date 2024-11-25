News & Insights

AB InBev extends 40-year partnership with FIFA

November 25, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

AB InBev (BUD) has extended its nearly 40-year partnership with FIFA to include the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 taking place in the United States from June 15th to July 13th. AB InBev is also a sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The expanded partnership reinforces the brewer’s megabrand and mega platform strategy by connecting beer with global events that consumers love. Megabrands Budweiser and Michelob ULTRA will lead the partnership complemented with local brands in select markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

