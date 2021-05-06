AB InBev CEO Brito to step down, succeeded by North America chief

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, said on Thursday its chief executive of 15 years, Carlos Brito, was stepping down to be replaced by its North America division head.

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest beer maker, said on Thursday its chief executive of 15 years, Carlos Brito, was stepping down to be replaced by its North America division head.

The company said its board had unanimously elected Michel Doukeris to succeed Brito, the architect of AB InBev's global expansion, from July 1.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: @reutersPhilB))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More