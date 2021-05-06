AB InBev CEO Brito to step down, succeeded by North America chief

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest beer maker, said on Thursday its chief executive of 15 years, Carlos Brito, was stepping down to be replaced by its North America division head.

The company said its board had unanimously elected Michel Doukeris to succeed Brito, the architect of AB InBev's global expansion, from July 1.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

