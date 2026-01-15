AB InBev Bolsters Position With Premiumization and Digital Expansion

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, stands out as a well-positioned global leader, steadily reinforcing its presence in the alcoholic beverage market. As the world’s largest brewer, the company leverages its vast sourcing and distribution network to maintain scale advantages while driving efficiency. AB InBev’s strategic emphasis on premiumization supports margin expansion, as consumers increasingly gravitate toward higher-value brands and differentiated offerings.



The company is accelerating its digital transformation, using data-driven insights to optimize route-to-market execution, strengthen direct customer relationships and enhance marketing effectiveness. Continued investment in brand equity across its global and local portfolios further underpins long-term growth, enabling AB InBev to navigate shifting consumer preferences and intensifying competition while sustaining the leadership position.



The company is expanding its tech-driven platforms, particularly its B2B and e-commerce channels like BEES and Zé Delivery. BEES delivered a strong performance, generating $13.3 billion in gross merchandise value (“GMV”), up 11% year over year, while quarterly GMV surged 66%, nearing the $1 billion mark. The BEES marketplace also expanded to more than 500 partners, reflecting rising adoption and ecosystem depth. BUD’s digital transformation initiatives have been on track, with B2B digital platforms contributing about 70% to its revenues in third-quarter 2025. Digital momentum is likely to continue and bolster the company’s overall revenues.



Premiumization remains a central growth pillar for AB InBev, supported by continued investment in a broad portfolio of global, international, craft and specialty premium brands. The company’s global brands, in particular, continue to anchor its premiumization strategy and drive a higher-value mix. This was evident in third-quarter 2025 results, where premium and super-premium brands delivered strong performances despite the above-core portfolio remaining flat year over year due to softness in China. All in all, the aforesaid endeavors effectively position BUD for growth.

BUD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AB InBev’s shares have gained 11.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 6.7% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BUD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59X compared with the industry’s average of 14.89X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD’s 2025 and 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 3.4% and 13.4%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved downward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AB InBev currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI is a key distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods' current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.4% and 197.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. United Natural Foods delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.



McCormick & Company MKC is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors. It has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. McCormick delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 10.9% and 6.4%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, which specializes in nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 18.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. Celsius delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.9%, on average.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.