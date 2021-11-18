World Markets

AB-Inbev bets on new barley variants to boost African beer-making capacity

Wendell Roelf Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

South African Breweries (SAB), part of Anheuser Busch InBev, is betting new drought-resistant barley varieties will help it maintain record annual production in its major domestic beer market and meet demand elsewhere on the continent, officials said.

By using drought-resistant barley and improved agronomics, Hammann said AB Inbev surpassed a target of reaching 475,000 metric tonnes of barley output by 2021, with a record harvest of 560,000 tonnes achieved in the 2020 season when rains were good.

"It's very important for us as AB Inbev to localise our production and our raw materials... to help mitigate against global risks," Hammann told Reuters at a barley research farm in Caledon, about 110 km (68 miles) from Cape Town, where wind-swept barley fields ripening for October's harvest stretch as far as the eye can see.

Researchers are also experimenting with new maize, sorghum and cassava crop cultivars to meet burgeoning spirit brewing prospects in Tanzania, Uganda and Mozambique. Scientists are excited about their latest barley cultivar, Kadie, which has a high-yield potential, a high percentage of kernel plumpness and ripens quicker than other varieties in dry lands.

"It's quick, it's short and has the X-factor," Daniel de Klerk, a barely breeder at the research institute, said of the new variety. Kadie might be considered for use in Budweiser and if successfully tested could become the first African barley variety used for the popular American brew, officials said.

