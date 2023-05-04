News & Insights

AB InBev beats profit expectations on price hike impact

May 04, 2023 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest brewer, reported higher than expected earnings on Thursday as it sold only slightly more beer but at sharply higher prices.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said core profit (EBITDA) rose by 13.6% to $4.76 billion, compared with the 5.6% average increase expected in a company-compiled poll.

