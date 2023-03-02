US Markets

AB InBev beats profit expectations despite selling less beer

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

March 02, 2023 — 01:26 am EST

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, the world's largest brewer, expanded its profit by slightly more than expected in the fourth-quarter despite selling less beer, notably in North America and Asia.

Globally, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said on Thursday that its drinks volumes fell by 0.6% in the final quarter of 2022, compared with a rise expected by the market. However, it more than compensated for the decline with higher prices.

The company's core profit - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - rose 7.6% on a like-for-like basis to $4.95 billion, above the 7.1% gain expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

The Belgium-based company said that core profit would grow in 2023 in line with its medium-term outlook range of 4% to 8%, with revenue expanding at a higher rate than profit.

