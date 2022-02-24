AB InBev beats expectations with Q4 profit, sees steady 2022 growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, forecast on Thursday that its profit would increase in 2022, in line with its medium-term growth range, after ending 2021 with stronger results than expected.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise by between 4% and 8% this year, with revenue expanding by a higher percentage.

