AB InBev beats expectations with more beer, higher prices

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported higher than expected earnings in the first quarter on Thursday, as consumers bought more of its beer and accepted higher prices.

The world's largest brewer said revenue grew 11.1% in the Jan-March period, while core profit (EBITDA) was up 7.4% at $4.49 billion. Both increases exceeded forecasts for rises of 7.6% and 4.6%, respectively, in a company-compiled poll.

