AB InBev Asia unit set to open up 1.5% in Hong Kong debut

Julie Zhu Reuters
Alun John Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Geoffrey Jackson

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in AB InBev's ABI.BR Asia-Pacific unit Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd 1876.HK were set to open up 1.5% on their market debut in Hong Kong on Monday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AB InBev), the world's largest brewer, last week raised about $5 billion in the world's second-biggest IPO this year, after pricing the Hong Kong float at the bottom of a marketed range.

Shares of Budweiser APAC, whose portfolio of more than 50 beer brands includes Stella Artois and Corona, were set to open up at HK$27.40, compared to its IPO price of HK$27 per share.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Alun John; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

