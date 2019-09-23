AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 bln after pricing at bottom end of range-sources

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) ABI.BR raised about $5 billion after pricing the Hong Kong IPO of its Asia-Pacific business at the bottom of an indicative range, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The brewing giant, which in July tried to raise up to $9.8 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, priced shares at the lower end of the HK$27 and HK$30 per share indicative range, they said.

Budweiser APAC 1876.HK declined to comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

