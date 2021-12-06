AB InBev aims for core profit growth of 4% to 8% over medium term

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR set a target under its new leadership on Monday of delivering core profit growth of between 4% and 8% over the medium term.

The world's largest brewer, headed since July 1 by Michel Doukeris, is hosting an investor seminar late on Monday.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Louise Heavens)

