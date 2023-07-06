AB Ignitis Grupe (IGN) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 26.06

The average one-year price target for AB Ignitis Grupe (IGN) has been revised to 26.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 24.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 32.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.63% from the latest reported closing price of 19.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB Ignitis Grupe. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGN is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 28K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio - Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 73.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGN by 41.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

