AB Foods upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded AB Foods (ASBFY) to Hold from Sell with a price target of 2,290 GBp, up from 2,200 GBp. After two years of luxury underperforming retail and sporting goods, the firm sees this changing as the 2025 progresses. It sees the shift in the second half of the year as “earnings momentum and sentiment is paramount.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASBFY:
- Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Announces Q1 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates
- AB Foods price target raised to 2,400 GBp from 2,360 GBp at Citi
- Associated British Foods Reports Strong Annual Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.