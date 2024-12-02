AB Foods upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded AB Foods (ASBFY) to Hold from Sell with a price target of 2,290 GBp, up from 2,200 GBp. After two years of luxury underperforming retail and sporting goods, the firm sees this changing as the 2025 progresses. It sees the shift in the second half of the year as “earnings momentum and sentiment is paramount.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.