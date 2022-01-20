AB Foods says Primark sales up 36% over Christmas period

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Associated British Foods said on Thursday sales at its Primark clothing business in the 16 weeks to Jan. 8 were 36% ahead of last year on a constant currency basis, while operating profit margin was ahead of its expectations.

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods ABF.L said on Thursday sales at its Primark clothing business in the 16 weeks to Jan. 8 were 36% ahead of last year on a constant currency basis, while operating profit margin was ahead of its expectations.

It said like-for-like sales in this period improved compared to the final quarter of its 2020-2021 financial year, though the improving trend in shopper numbers was interrupted in December by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant. Primark said it was now seeing a recovery in UK and Ireland footfall.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters