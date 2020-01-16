AB Foods Rises as Primark Sales and Sugar Boost Sweeten the Deal for Investors

Associated British Foods’ stock rose on Thursday as Primark sales remained strong over the holiday period and the conglomerate’s sugar business gave investors a sweet surprise.

Associated British Foods’ (ABF) stock rose more than 3% on Thursday as Primark sales remained strong over the holiday period and the conglomerate’s sugar business gave investors a sweet surprise.

Primark sales rose 4.5% in the 16 weeks to January 4 compared with the previous year, driven by new store openings, the company said.

Three new stores opened in the period in Spain, Germany, and Italy, while Primark relocated to larger premises in Porto in Portugal and Norwich in England, and two German stores were expanded.

The sales boom looks set to continue as ABF expects to open 18 new stores in this financial year. That expansion includes the U.S., where Primark will open its 10th and 11th stores later this year.

However, the low-cost clothing chain suffered a “marginal” dip in like-for-like sales in the U.K., but ABF said trading was good over November and December. Like-for-like sales in the U.S. and in the eurozone grew over the period, according to ABF, who didn’t give figures.

The British conglomerate behind Twinings and Ovaltine has heavily relied on Primark in recent years as its sugar business has struggled due to lower EU prices.

However, AB Sugar—one of the world’s largest producers—enjoyed a sugar rush at the end of 2019 as revenue jumped 7% as EU sugar prices remained higher than the previous year.

Twinings sales grew due to the demand for herbal teas in the U.K. and U.S., but Ovaltine sales were held back by a “slow start in Thailand,” the company said.

Looking ahead. The success of AB Sugar will sweeten the deal for investors as the sugar business has weighed on the company’s overall performance over the past year. The company expects significant improvement in AB Sugar’s profits this year and it shows ABF is no one-trick pony.

The continued success of Primark, which still doesn’t have an online presence, is remarkable. Like-for-like sales may have dipped in the U.K. but the chain’s rapid store expansion is ensuring sales keep growing and the stock keeps rising.

